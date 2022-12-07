Skip to main content

From the Raiders' Locker Room:  DB Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their NFL Playoff hopes come back into focus last week, and look to further their hopes this week in Los Angeles, Nate Hobbs discussed it.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The resurgent Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) took out their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20, on Sunday, and with the win, they saw their NFL Playoff dreams come back into focus.

Now the Raiders head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. We spoke to CB Nate Hobbs in the locker room about the team's state and looking ahead.

You can watch the entire interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders have a quick turnaround as they play again on Thursday Night Football this week against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

