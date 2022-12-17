From the Raiders' Locker Room:  CB Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their NFL Playoff hopes shattered last week, and with those dreams on life support, CB Nate Hobbs discussed the state of the Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday when they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game moments ago.

You can watch the entire interview below:

The Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

