From the Raiders' Locker Room: Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs talks Pittsburgh Steelers, cold weather, and Christmas exclusively from the Silver and Black locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday.

We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to Nate Hobbs and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.

You can watch the entire interview below:

The Raiders return to action on Christmas Eve, on Saturday in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on NFLN.

