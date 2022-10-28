Skip to main content

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DL Neil Farrell

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another win as they head to the New Orleans Saints and we spoke with Neil Farrell in the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed to the Big Easy this weekend, in search of their first winning streak of the 2022 season.

They are on a roll and playing their best football of the year, but all sides of the ball and the coaching staff agree that they can get better.

We spoke in the locker room with Neil Farrell and you can watch that entire interview below:

The Raiders travel to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

