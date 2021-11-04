History of the Giants vs. Raiders

Today we take a long look at the history between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants.

The Las Vegas Raiders had to be impressed with the toughness of the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, even though they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.

The Raiders (5-2), coming off their bye week, travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday to play the Giants (2-6), who are tied with the Washington Football Team for last in the NFL East.

Since the Raiders are in the American Football Conference and the Chiefs in the National Football Conference, these teams have not met very often over the years, with the Silver and Black holding an 8-5 lead in the all-time series.

The Raiders broke a three-game losing streak against the Giants the last time they played in 2017 when quarterback Derek Carr threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Johnny Holton in the fourth quarter that turned out to be the difference in a 24-17 victory before 54,994 fans at the Oakland Coliseum.

Running back Marshawn Lynch opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and led the Raiders in rushing with 101 yards on 17 carries, in addition to catching two passes for 20 yards.

Carr completed 22-of-36 passes for 212 yards and the touchdown, without an interception, with wide receiver Seth Roberts catching five passes for 46 yards and wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson adding four receptions for 97 yards, including a 59-yarder.

As previously mentioned, the Giants beat the Raiders three straight times before that, including a 44-7 rout in 2009 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, with Carr’s brother, David, sharing the quarterback role with Eli Manning for New York.

Manning completed 8-of-10 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, while Carr was 9-of-14 for 90 yards and a 12-yard scoring run. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw rushed 11 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter to start the route.

Quarterback JaMarcus Russell, who turned out to be a bust of a first round draft choice for the Raiders, completed 8-of-13 passes for 100 yards without a touchdown or an interception and was sacked six times.

Before that three-game losing streak to the Giants, the Raiders won four in a row to take a 7-2 lead in the series.

The highlight might have been a 20-17 victory in the second week of the 1998 season when Greg Davis kicked a 26-yard field goal with 2:36 left to win the game at the Oakland Coliseum.

Running back Napoleon Kaufman put the Raiders ahead, 7-0, by running 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and rushed for 139 yards on 20 carries.

Quarterback Jeff George of the Raiders completed 25-of-44 passes for 303 yards and a 22-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Tim Brown, who caught six passes for 127 yards including a 49-yarder.

The Raiders also won the first three times they played the Giants, including 42-0 in the first-ever meeting between the teams in 1973 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Quarterback Kenny “Snake” Stabler completed 16-of-21 passes for 212 yards and touchdowns to tight end Bob Moore and running back Charlie Smith, and Daryle Lamonica came off the bench to throw a 34-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Steve Sweeney in the fourth quarter.

Running back Clarence Davis led the Raiders with 63 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a five-yard touchdown to open the scoring, Smith added 55 yards on 10 carries and three catches for 39 yards, while fullback Marv Hubbard ran for 50 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of eight and nine yards.

The Raiders and Giants have never played each other in the post-season and both would love for that to happen because since they are in different conferences, it would have to be in the Super Bowl.

With the current state of the Giants, that won’t happen any time soon.

