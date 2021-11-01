Raiders eyes on New York Giants Tonight

The Las Vegas Raiders will have their eyes affixed to Monday Night Football tonight, watching their opponent this Sunday, the New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders, coming off their bye week, are probably paying more attention to Monday Night Football than they usually do.

That’s because the New York Giants (2-5) are playing the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the nationally televised game and both teams are on the Raiders’ schedule the next two Sundays.

The Raiders will travel to Mel Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., next Sunday to face the Giants, before returning home for the first of two meetings this season with the arch-rival Chiefs the following Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas (5-2), riding a two-game winning streak, leads the AFC West by one game after the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) lost to the New England Patriots, 27-24, on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos (4-4) broke a four-game winning streak by beating the Washington Football Team, 17-10, on Sunday to drop the Chiefs at least temporarily into sole possession of the cellar.

The Raiders, who started 3-0 before losing two straight games, have won two in a row under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after Coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of his controversial email scandal.

Bisaccia likes the way things are going for the Raiders after victories over the Broncos, 34-24, and Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22, but believes the bye week came at a good time for the Silver and Black to take a step back and evaluate where they are headed.

“I think this team and coaching staff has been really grinding for a while,” said Bisaccia, the former special teams' coordinator who is in his first stint as a head coach. “We had a big stretch before the opening game and we kind of all worked through it, the players worked through it, and then we had the multiple Monday night games and we had short weeks there. So, I think the message for the bye week for the players is to get rest, be really smart, and run.

“I think what they do when they are alone is really going to show up the most when we come back together. They understand the schedule for when they come back Monday and what it’s going to look like when they start practice again on Wednesday. So, we’ll just see how it works for us, but we feel like we have a schedule in place that hopefully can be advantageous to us.

“They are all on a little bit different schedule, but I think there is progress being made by all and we’ll see how that goes over the next three-to-five weeks.”

The Raiders have not made the playoffs since 2016 when they went 12-4 thanks to a big season by quarterback Derek Carr, who sustained a broken leg in the 16th week and was knocked out for the playoffs.

The Houston Texans beat the Raiders, 27-14, in the wild card game when rookie Connor Cook played in place of Carr and backup Matt McGloin, who also was out because of a shoulder injury.

The Raiders started 2019 at 6-4 and looked like a potential playoff team, but lost five of their last six games to finish at 7-9 and were watching the playoffs on television.

It was more of the same last season when the Raiders were 6-3 more than halfway through the season, but lost five of their last seven games to wind up 8-8 and again were on the outside looking in at playoff time.

Bisaccia’s biggest chore the rest of this season is to make sure Raider Nation does not suffer through that heartbreak again.

