Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXVI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Is there any intrigue in the NFL Draft early?

· It is clear the Jacksonville Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence from Clemson with the first pick.

· It is clear that Zach Wilson from BYU will go to the New York Jets with the second pick.

· It is at the third pick, owned by the San Francisco 49ers where the drama starts. Is it Mac Jones? Justin Fields? Trey Lance?

· How good is tight end Kyle Pitts? Where does the Florida Gators star end up?

· How many wide receivers will be taken in the top ten?

· Penei Sewell is the top offensive linemen in this draft. Will any others go in the first ten?

· Who do our guys see the Las Vegas Raiders taking at number seventeen?

· Will the Silver and Black make a move up or down? Will they stay put? How about a trade?

