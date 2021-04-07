Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The depth of the 2021 NFL Draft.

· Sean Payton’s comments as the New Orleans Saints move away from Drew Brees.

· Should Patrick Mahomes still being in a boot concern the Kansas City Chiefs?

· Who is the worst NFL Draft pick in recent (last three) years? Speculation runs high, but was it really Sam Darnold to the New York Jets?

· Is Larry Fitzgerald really going to retire from the Arizona Cardinals?

· Could Fitzgerald end up a Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

· Does Russell Wilson want the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown to join him with the Seattle Seahawks?

· Yannick Ngakoue is a Las Vegas Raider. How much does his high motor impact the Silver and Black defense?

· Does the presence of Yannick Ngakoue make Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell better players for the Las Vegas Raiders?

· Is Kenyan Drake not only a solid running back behind Josh Jacobs but also the next Alvin Kamara?

