Raiders Ziegler Adds More Salary Cap Space by Releasing Kwiatkoski

We have reported since the new Las Vegas Raiders regime was hired that we expected linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to be let go, moments ago, he was.

HENDERSON, Nev.--In a quest to fill the coffers for the Las Vegas Raiders, new GM Dave Ziegler made a move to add nearly $5 million more dollars to the Silver and Black salary cap.

The Raiders have released former LB Nick Kwiatkoski.

Our readers and listeners are not shocked as we reported shortly after the new regime of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels were hired that this move was expected.

In addition to letting go of Kwiatkoski, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has added an additional $8 million dollars in salary cap space by designating DE Carl Nassib for a post-June 1 release.

The Raiders have reworked multiple deals, as their salary cap availability continues to climb, including deals with tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James, and running back Kenyan Drake last week.

Ziegler has also played the maestro of the salary cap by releasing Alec Ingold, and also designating Cory Littleton as another post-June 1 release.

Sources close to the situation had told us, "Nick is a great guy, but the contribution didn't come close to the dollars being spent," telling us at the time, "It just doesn't work."

While we did report weeks ago about this, to his credit our colleague Vic Tafur reported the actual move today first.

