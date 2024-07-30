Our Latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 7
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads come on tomorrow for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, with our seventh training camp update.
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: From the player's perspective, just being here in Costa Mesa, has that kind of had an effect on them coming down this way as being out of the heat in Las Vegas and all?
Coach Pierce: "I don't think they've talked about it, but we do have a lot of guys from California and the Southern California area, so I know they're excited. We'll see what happens when they land here and how they feel with the weather. But when we left it was 105 or 107. So, it was smoking. I think it's 75 and I'm wearing a hoodie on, and it feels nice."
Q: What do you think of the learning curve from the top rookies and does that speed up now?
Coach Pierce: "Well, I think we did a really good job with our personnel department. [Tom] Telesco, Champ [Kelly], Brandon [Yeargan], they all did a really good job of evaluating the guys that we drafted, and they all have a high football IQ. Brock Bowers right there, Jackson [Powers-Johnson], DJ [Glaze], all those guys, Trey [Taylor] all high academic guys, but more importantly, high value guys when it came to football seriously. I think the good thing about those rookies is that we brought them in a little bit earlier, gave them about 48 hours to kind of get adjusted. And yes, some guys are a little bit further and had some good recall, and others were like, 'Oh, yeah, I need to get back in that playbook.' So, that's typical as a rookie at this time of year, but I think they understood right away that when we get on the grass tomorrow, bullets are really flying, and they have to be ready to go."
