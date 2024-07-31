Our Latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 8
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads came on today for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast with our eighth training camp report.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Every time you're down here we have to ask for an update on the quarterback competitions. What have you seen from them? Where do you stand right now?
Coach Pierce: "Status quo. Just that, status quo."
Q: Is there anything more you want to see them do to take charge of the competition?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, again, I'm going to keep saying this, somebody just take it and say, ‘I'm the guy, AP’. And make it clear and evident. And then, we'll make that decision at that point."
Q: In this setting, how do they go about doing that? Is it execution, taking care of the ball, command of the offense? What does that come down to?
Coach Pierce: "Right, everything. I think it’s difficult when we didn’t have pads on. There were a lot of things I'm sure you saw that it looked like the defense was winning, but obviously you hope that will stop now with pads on and a little bit more resistance. But it goes back to it, number one thing is taking care of the ball, putting the team in a position to win, managing the offense, understanding the operational and you saw some situational stuff there yesterday. I think our guys are doing a good job and both quarterbacks have really embraced it. But again, I'm just going back to it, somebody has to just separate from the other."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.