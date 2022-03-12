New Raiders DC Graham Makes Big Impression

HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels reputation as an offensive genius has a lot to do with why the Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis selected him to lead his historic franchise.

But being able to coach offense at a high level doesn't mean in his second stint that McDaniels will be a successful head coach. Football is more than just offense and McDaniels showed off what many around the National Football League believe is his biggest new weapon.

Patrick Graham was a terrific choice by McDaniels to lead his Silver and Black defense and that pick is being lauded around the league.

When Graham stepped to the microphone, it didn't take long for him to get Raider Nation fired up.

Below is the transcript of his press conference and you can watch it above or read the entire document.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Q: When you look at the personnel and the scheme that you're bringing in here, do you feel like there are foundational pieces to execute what your scheme is all about?

Coach Graham: “Absolutely. I think the thing you got to start off with, and I'm sure you've heard it and more and more teams are going to it, whether it’s public or not, but the game is sub defense period point blank. So, whether it's 11 personnel that we're seeing from teams or the 12 personnel that plays like 11 personnel. And the way we combat that a lot of times is playing sub defense. So, when I say sub defense, now you get into the four to five world of it, whatever the spacing is, four down, five down, three down, however the spacing is. But you’re really dealing in the world of five DB's on the field at once and four bigger bodies with two linebacker deals. So, like to me, the 4-3, the 3-4 discussions, I mean it's almost like it's antiquated to be honest with you. And what we're dealing with is sub, so when you talk about sub defense, do you have guys on the team that can rush the passer? Yes. Do you have guys on the team that can stop the run? Yes. Do you have guys that have shown they can cover in the past? Yes. So, to answer your question, those are the three major things I'm looking for aside from tackling. So yeah, I'm good. I'm good with that.”

Q: Outside of the fronts, you're also known for being versatile on the back end, using a lot of coverages and safety alignments. For the defense as a whole, when you're coming into a new place and you're trying to teach people a system that's maybe a little bit more complex, what does the process look like when you're trying to make sure they understand it and implement it once they get out there on the field?

Coach Graham: “It's nothing unique to my situation or the current rate. Like we're all teachers, that that's how you got to look at it. So, what we do is we develop lesson plans and trying to implement what we want to see out there on the field. And the complexity, okay, it's probably more of an illusion of complexity because honestly, like based on what you guys are looking, I'm just saying, you guys, the people look and making the comments about being complex and seeing a bunch of coverages. Honestly, if you think that we're able to do that many coverages and be good at it, that's going to be real hard. So, I guess the illusion of being complex. What we try to do with our lesson plans is teach the guys conceptual football, teach them situational football, all the stuff Josh [McDaniels] talked about us being a smart, tough football team, just making sure we're getting that stuff down. And then from there, it grows. It evolves more over time than, say, creation, if that makes sense. So, we're trying to evolve the defense as opposed to create new things every week. So that's a big part of what we do. And it starts with conceptual learning early on.

Q: Some coordinators when they come in like to bring in some guys who are familiar with their scheme to sort of help the players along. Is that something you're looking to do and maybe have some guys who you're familiar with and are familiar with what you do to sort of help communicate that to the guys?

Coach Graham: “Well, Dave [Ziegler] and Josh and Champ [Bailey], those guys, they handle all the personnel stuff. The thing I want, I want good players. You give me good players, I'm good whether I work with them before or not. I mean, I trust our coaches. I trust my ability to coach and teach. I mean give us good players and we'll be good to go, and we'll do our best. So, the guys that are here, the guys that are going to be here, I'll take those guys. I don't need a requirement of guys from the past. We don't need any of that. We just want good football players who buy into the team concept and the concept that Josh is putting forward there in terms of how he wants this team to look.”

Q: When you played against the Raiders last year, obviously you were more focused on what the Raider offense was going to do and scheming against them. But what has hit you about the guys that are still on the roster on that defense that you like? You said give me good players, you're good. But what stood out to you about the Raiders defense last year?

Coach Graham: “I thought they had some guys. Obviously, the thing that stood out being a former D-line coach, the fact they were able to get to the quarterback. I thought they did a good job with that. I was familiar with some of the guys, whether it was the draft process early in their careers or the start of careers or free agency. Johnathan Hankins was a guy that I coached before when I was at the Giants. So, I thought they did a good job there. I thought that the linebackers were active. I thought they were all active and making plays and, in the secondary, seemed like there were a bunch of young pieces there and they were working well together. Again, I didn’t watch their defense per se during the season, but just some of the stuff that stood out to me. When Josh gave me the opportunity to possibly come here, I was definitely excited about it. There's a lot of good players to work with and really excited about doing that.”

Q: You mentioned the importance of having five DBS. I'm wondering during your self-scout process, what are your thoughts, impressions of the DBS that you inherit now on this roster?

Coach Graham: “I mean we're in March right now. You know, in terms of what the team is going to be by the time we get to the season, who knows? But in terms of as you look at the roster, just like what I said before, I'm excited about the guys that are here. I'm excited about the guys that are here and get a chance to work with them. But who knows how the team is going to shape up shape for the season. We'll see how it plays out. But, you know, we're so far off from that right now, really. We're in the formative stages of just getting the coaches, getting us on the same page, making sure we're falling in line with the vision that Josh has for the team and for the defense. And then we're going through all this evaluation process, whether it's the free agency and the college prospects. But we're so far off from making any, you know, oh, this is what…I don't know. And plus, I've never worked with the guys yet. But I'll tell you this, I'm excited to work with everybody that’s here on the roster. That I can tell you.”

Q: You had a couple of opportunities it seemed like this offseason. What made this the right one for you to come here and be excited about?

Coach Graham: “As always you try to make the best decision for your family and your professional career, and it just so happened to be with someone I knew from the past. A lot of respect for Josh, in terms of respecting his football mind. I mean all the yards that he's gained on me as a young coordinator, having gone against them a few times, all the yards he's gained on us and when he beat us. So, I'm just really excited. I'm really, really excited for this organization. Again, when you think about it, I always think about it. I'm pretty blessed in terms of my career. I played at Yale. Again, to me, Walter Camp, football wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Yale. But I know people might argue and I got it, but that's a pretty big deal. And I end up coaching at Notre Dame at one point then I end up coaching at the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants. And then I'm at the Raiders. I mean, you just look at that in terms of when you tell me when I was 23 years old, when I started off coaching, that I was going to be able to do that. There's no way in the world I would have thought that and so I feel pretty blessed. That's part of it as well.”

Q: You were talking about how excited you are to work with this defensive line. When you look at a guy like Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, who are the key pieces to the defensive line, how excited are you to work with them? And what are the concepts that you want to teach them that you think can untap their potential?

Coach Graham: “I've been absolutely excited. Guys that have been productive in the league. They've proven that they could do it in the league. Now, again, obviously each year is new and they're going to have to prove it all over again. That's the beauty of this league, but in terms of just looking at Maxx, obviously he’s long, great motor. I mean it's a lot of stuff to work with there. Now, again, get into specifics of it. Again, we'll talk about it as a staff and figure out what we think he needs to do better on and what he needs to work on. And I'm sure he's already thinking about that stuff. But I'm just excited because the times I've been around him, he seems like great energy. I'm a firm believer that when you're at practice, when the big, long guys are running around the field with great energy, it kind of energizes the whole the whole team. When you feel those big guys running by you and stuff and they're talking, they have great energy. And I've had that in my past and I think that's a positive. That’s definitely a positive. Same thing with Yannick. You can feel it when you're talking to him on the phone, the energy, the excitement. I'm encouraged about that, to be honest with you. I'm encouraged by that. Just the energy, the vibe of the energy I'm getting from those guys, I'm really excited about that.”

Q: What do you want the identity of your defense to be? I know you're asked about DBs generally, but do you foresee a role, or what role do you see for Johnathan Abram?

Coach Graham: “Okay. So, in terms of the players, I haven't worked with the guys yet. I know this, we are going to try to put the guys in the best, whether it's Johnathan, whether it's Maxx, whoever they are, we are going to put them in the best spot to utilize their skill set to execute our game plan. That’s what I could tell you right now, especially since I haven't worked with anybody. All these positions, again, if I said safety, a safety can be at the deep part of the field or could be on the line of scrimmage. So, what I see is a safety and what you’re deeming, it can be two different things. So, I can't get into specifics on that. In terms of the identity of the defense, I want it to be reflective of Josh's vision in terms of a smart, tough football team. I want that to jump off the tape. Smart, eliminate penalties. Being smart situationally, the toughness, play in the run game, our contribution on the coverage units on punt and kickoff. I want that stuff to be reflective on there. And then obviously when we're playing defense, we want to be physical. We'll be able to tackle and we're going to be able to get the ball away from the other team. I mean those are important things there in terms of just true identity. We get into more specifics with the players. I think that's something that we kind of hold close to our chest and see if it jumps off the tape for us. I'm not going to share exactly how we word it to them, but those are the things I'm looking for on a team that I'm coaching defensively. That's what I'm looking for right there.”

Q: What are your first impressions of Las Vegas? Secondly, what kind of defensive tackle would best fit your scheme and the idea that you have for this defense?

Coach Graham: “First impressions of Vegas. I was not anticipating this wind or this cold. Especially when I get up in the morning, I get up pretty early, and yeah, it caught me off guard a little bit. I've been wearing shorts in the morning, and I think I’m going to have to change it up. But they told me it's going to get warmer here soon. I'm assuming you meant Las Vegas the city, correct? So, that's my take on that. In terms of defensive tackles, to me, the interior part of the line, what you're looking for is real hard. If those guys can get blocked one-on-one, we're going to have a problem. Now, we talk about the whole defense. Nobody should be able to get blocked one-on-one. Like, it's hard enough to play defense in this league but if they could go one-for-one with the blocking, then we have to commit extra people, whether it's for the run. It then becomes a problem again because it is a passing league. So, I would say this, when I talk to those guys, we have to be able to win one-on-one block situations. So, how do we win those? Playing with good pad level, strike, using our hands, getting our hands in front of our eyes, playing with extension, being able to ID where the ball is without jumping out of your gap and then being able to escape blocks. So, whether it's a size thing or the different parameters you have for a guy's length. If they could do that stuff for me, for us here at the Raiders, what Josh is looking for, we'll be fine. Be able to play with some pad level, get some knockback, play with extension, find the ball and get off a block and not get blocked one-on-one, they'll find a place here. I promise you that.”

Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter