Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 9 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-) were embarrassed on Sunday after a listless shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, 24-0.

DC Patrick Graham gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Q: You have tried a lot of different ways to create consistent pass rush pressure. Any thoughts on why it might not be coming together as you would have hoped consistently?

Coach Graham: “Well, it always starts with me in terms of just got to figure out a way to coach it better and put them in better spots to create some more negative plays in terms of the pass rush and getting some consistent pressure based on the flow of the game and how the game goes. I think they had 32 carries last week. Again, no excuses. We just got to figure it out and just find a way to be more consistent in terms of getting pressure on the quarterback, but it starts with me. That’s what we’re working on today heading into the game versus Jacksonville. They got a young quarterback who can throw the ball all around the field, have some unique weapons on the perimeter in terms of the passing game, and so the process starts there. And they got a pretty big and athletic o-line that presents some challenges in terms of getting to the quarterback. So, we just got to stay diligent there and just working hard today and for the rest of the week to try to figure out a plan.”

Q: It seems like the middle of the field has been an area of the field where opponents are attacking. Any reason for that and why teams have been successful? And also, on Sunday it looked like you guys went a little bit less on three safeties and brought Blake Martinez in for Johnathan Abram. What was the thought process behind that?

Coach Graham: “So, the middle of the field, I think for the quarterbacks it’s usually the easier throw. It’s hard in this league to throw it out on the perimeter consistently just because the time, the spacing in terms of getting the ball out there and taking a risk with corners could be trapping out there and just the reaction time. But anytime you are talking about the pass game, the easiest throws are straight ahead, and we got to do a better job of defending that and just understanding that’s a big part of how the passing game plays out in the league. And then in terms of just personnel, we try to do what we think is best for that week or that given plan. Everything is reevaluated the following week and we try to put together a plan for Jacksonville, a team that presents a lot of challenges in terms of their skill, the people they have blocking, and just the overall the scheme that Coach [Doug] Pederson has put in having gone against him several times when I was with the (New York) Giants, and also when I was at Miami (Dolphins). He presents some challenges, especially for that middle part of the field.”

Q: Coach McDaniels said when the roster was put together, that everybody here belongs here and can play here. When you're looking at guys who are making mistakes, and it's consistent, do you look at going with some younger guys, like a Luke Masterson or a Sam Webb, giving some guys some shots when the defense is trying to find some type of sustainability?

Coach Graham: “I think what we do is, again I think I spoke about earlier, all opportunities are earned on the practice field. And so, whether it's age, youth, or experience, it’s just really trying to put together what we think is best for that week. But the guys that will be out on the field are the guys that earned it in practice, and that's really the process that we go through here. So, again, I can't speak for the when we got here, the roster. I mean, we got good players here and we got to figure out a way to make sure that I'm putting them in the right spots, and we obviously have to execute at a higher level. It all starts with me.”

Q: You guys have got to get more pressure on the quarterback. So, now do you have to look into your bag of tricks? Do you have to look at new ways of creating it?

Coach Graham: “Obviously, when you look at it, 2-5 and we got we got to find some ways to create more pressure. We got to find ways to just help the team win, that's the biggest part. You know, that's the biggest thing. I'm not concerned about numbers in terms of pressure or anything like that. How can we affect the quarterback more? How can we create negative plays? Does it involve going into the bag of tricks? Sometimes. I mean, again, we're in the early parts of the process right now, but sometimes it's just trying to see if we could do some stuff better. But we’re open for all things right now. So, that's a normal week of preparation in terms of getting ready for a team.”

Q: Looking over the Saints film, how do you improve on just being more of a fundamentally sound team in terms of tackling going into this game?

Coach Graham: “Again, it starts with practice. What we have to do is simulate as much as we can, tackling situations, in terms of evolving. Obviously without going live, that's the challenge, but I mean all 32 teams have to deal with that challenge. College teams, high school teams, everybody has to deal with that. So, we just got to make sure as we're working the drills we’re trying to create as game like situation as possible, and just really focusing on the fundamentals. Keeping the main thing, the main thing. Not to use a bunch of cliches, but that's really what it is. I mean, football comes down to running and tackling, and that's going to be a big focus for us. It always is a focus for us, and you just got to find ways to improve it.”

Q: You talked about defending the middle of the field in the passing game, in particular Alvin Kamara and now with Travis Etienne this week. Why our running backs that are good receivers in the backfield such a challenge to deal with?

Coach Graham: “It’s the dilemma, the run-pass dilemma, just in terms of when you have a guy that can run the ball, then you play defense for the run and then all of a sudden, now they're involved in the passing game. It's a tough matchup and you can see you the league goes in different…there's always been backs that can catch the ball, there's no question. But in my 14 years in the league, you saw at one point where it was, ‘Okay, let's go with the two tight end system and try to get the tight ends more involved in the pass game.’ Then all of a sudden, it transitioned to now getting the backs more involved. It's just the offensive coordinators being innovative, finding ways to get the backs in favorable positions and matchups, and it just becomes difficult because they do two things, they catch the ball and they run. You look at Jacksonville, they have some backs that can catch the ball, that are dynamic in the pass game and also dynamic in the run game, and it presents a challenge for this week. We got to figure out the plan and figure out the best way to take it away.”

Q: In terms of forcing turnovers, is that about doing what you guys do fundamentally and they will come? Or is it more, there is ways to try to create them and force them?

Coach Graham: “That's one of the beautiful things about coaching, we try to find ways to make sure in practice that we're simulating as much as we can the game conditions. And same thing with turnovers as it would be with setting the edge, you're finding ways to create opportunities for those guys to practice what's going to come up in the game. It starts with presenting them with the opportunities for turnovers, and then also trying to create schematically opportunities for turnovers. And then just looking to execute once we get to game day, but it all starts with practice. It starts with the film study, then with practice, and then you're looking for game execution. So, that's where that process goes.”

The Raiders travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

