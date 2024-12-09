Why the Raiders Must Find A Franchise QB No Matter What
IRVING, Texas -- The Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) latest loss yesterday was a win for a storied franchise with a motto of "Just Win Baby."
Despite a 28-13 defeat, they did just that: they won.
The Silver and Black now hold the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and in a quarterback-driven league, that is the easiest way to transform your franchise at the most critical position in all sports.
But while the NFL Draft may be the quickest and easiest way to transform a franchise's trajectory, it isn't a sure thing.
Over 50% of first-round selected quarterbacks fail in the NFL, so it is more challenging than picking a QB; it is picking the right quarterback.
In light of this reality, the Raiders' decision to draft a quarterback—or to pass on that opportunity—becomes a risky gamble.
Every single NFL Draft leaves a bevy of executives in its wake, making bad picks. This is not a science and is far from easy.
One thing is certain in the NFL: you can't win without strong quarterback play.
For a variety of reasons, including terrible hiring last offseason with the leadership of the offensive staff, the Raiders are sitting here with four games remaining in a once-promising 2024 season. It's clear that when it comes to the most critical position in the NFL, they're navigating without a compass.
I am here at the NFL Owners' Meetings, and I once had a General Manager explain the quarterback position in the NFL to me as follows.
"There are at most times eight NFL teams that are certain they have a quarterback that can take the to, and win a Super Bowl. Usually, at best, there are eight teams that hope they have a quarterback that can take them to, and win a Super Bowl. The other sixteen teams all know they have to get at least into the second group, and hopefully the first."
So what do the Raiders do?
The conventional wisdom is that Raider Nation covets Shedeur Sanders. Many think that the son of NFL legend Deion, along with Miami Hurricane QB Cam Ward, are the two best signal callers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Those observations are not yet complete, and we will not know if they are accurate until the 2030 NFL Draft.
For now, whether through trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft, the Raiders must find a franchise quarterback. The team's roster has plenty of talent but is woefully underperforming.
If Mark Davis wants to establish a long-term presence in the desert, he must reinvigorate a generation that knows the motto "Just Win, Baby!" but has only experienced mediocrity.
No matter how the Raiders obtain their next franchise QB, this one thing is certain. Franchise quarterbacks do not grow on trees, and there are far more misses than successes, but with the odds against them, they still have to find one.
They can't "Just Win, Baby" until they "Just Find a Franchise Quarterback, Baby."
A true sentiment that is easier to express than to do.
The eyes of Raider Nation are watching, and it is the clear mandate for the 2025 offseason.
The task is simple: Find a Franchise Quarterback, Baby!
