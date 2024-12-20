Raiders Insider Podcast: Double Silver & Black Vision, with Singular Franchise Focus
HENDERSON, Nev. — Amid a season that anyone would honestly describe as disappointing, the 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders are forced to keep one eye on the present while also looking towards the future.
Balancing these two perspectives is not easy, but the Silver and Black are committed to doing so as the Raider Nation focuses on what lies ahead.
In today’s podcast, we explore how this dynamic unfolds at Henderson's team headquarters. You can watch it all below:
There is no doubt in the NFL that a quarterback can cover a multiplicity of warts, and a lack of one can make good teams look bad.
Earlier today I asked Coach Peirce about that and the 2024 Raiders, here is a transcript of that.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.: This is a quarterback-driven league. In this year, you haven't had the best quarterback play. I know there's a lot of reasons, but that's just the reality. How much can a team struggling because of quarterback play make it look like that in other places there isn't talent when there is talent on this team?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, it's a team. I'm not going to just point at the quarterback, but obviously when you turn the ball over, that that hurts you. And we're at the highest in league as far as turnovers, and a lot of those are with our quarterbacks. We got to do a good job taking care of the football like we always do when we talked about. It didn't matter if it was Gardner [Minshew] or Aidan [O'Connell] or Desmond [Ridder], all those guys, all we talk about is protecting the football. That's the lifeline. That's our job security. That's why we're all here. But this is a talented team. It just happens to be young right now. We have 12 or 14 players on IR. I look at our D-line group, that's not even the same group that we left Costa Mesa with that'll be starting. But that's the nature of the beast. But obviously, teams that are winning, the quarterback position is one of the ones that's making that happen.”
