Raiders' Lose LB Blake Martinez to Retirement

HENDERSON, Nev.--On a day that the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders saw TE Darren Waller, and WR Hunter Renfrow head to the injured reserve, more bad news came filtering out of the team facility.

Via social media, linebacker Blake Martinez announced that he is retiring from the game of football.

Martinez said, "I'm announcing my retirement from the game of football! I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the year's!"

In subsequent moves, the Las Vegas Raiders made this announcement:

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster and placed TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on the Reserve/Injured List, the club announced Thursday.

In additional moves, the Raiders have placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired List and signed LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

Bolton joined the Raiders’ practice squad this offseason after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021. He has appeared in six career games and recorded four tackles on special teams.

Ragland enters his sixth season in the NFL after originally being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-19), Detroit Lions (2020) and New York Giants (2021). During his career, Ragland has appeared in 75 games with 47 starts and recorded 276 tackles (168 solo), 3.5 sacks,16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The Raiders return to home Allegiant Stadium next Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks off at 4:05 EST and 1:05 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.