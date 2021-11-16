No Excuses, Raiders Must Fix it Now

There is no excuse for another Las Vegas Raiders mid-season collapse with the talent on this roster, that means they must fix it now.

Henderson, NV.--Three weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were the talk of the NFL. After the resignation of Jon Gruden, they were winning games, and they looked to be in command of the AFC West.

During that same time, the Kansas City Chiefs looked to be imploding, written off by many people, and seemed to be in decline.

Three weeks ago was a long time ago.

Today the teams have flip-flopped scenarios, and even with eight games remaining, there is discontent, anger, and many who have quit in the Raider Nation.

But, as in many situations, there are opinions and truth. The truth is that the Raiders roster is too good to be performing this bad, and this isn't on the fans; they must fix it.

Darren Waller has nearly disappeared from the game plan; unforced errors have been the self-inflicted wounds that dealt mortal blows, and the team looks tight.

Gone is the emotional smiles of a team having fun, replaced by a bunch of men giving good effort, seemingly exuding far too much effort, for such poor results.

Rich Bisaccia is a good man. He is a tremendous father, a great husband, a terrific coach. He has never had anything given to him. He has waited his chance. That chance is right now. He can still win this job, but being a friend CEO is not the way.

Bisaccia called Derek Carr in response to my questions, "The unquestioned leader of this team." While I respect Bisaccia's humility, he has to assume that role for this team to salvage the season.

Jon Gruden is gone. He was the unquestioned leader who called people out. He was the one swimming upstream, unhesitant to call people out. That is what leaders of billion-dollar companies do.

The Las Vegas Raiders don't need Rich Bisaccia to be Jon Gruden. They need him to take command of the Raiders' ship and lead them out of what they have fallen into as a franchise.

Now is Bisaccia's chance. The Raiders' have to fix it now.

If the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders salvage the season, all of the credit will fall on the team. They can't control the off-field problems, but they must overcome them.

You can't blame a team for succumbing to the problems this team has faced. But great teams, find a way. Nowhere in the Raiders history has anything been easy. The glistening history of this franchise was built on men who fixed it.

Bisaccia has the roster; he has the coaches. Now is his chance. His resume tells us not to count him out. The last two weeks tell us they have to fix it.

