Raiders Richie Incognito Praises New Center Andre James

Richie Incognito is the unquestioned leader of the Raiders offensive line, and he praised the new center, Andre James.

Replacing a Pro Bowl center isn't easy, but the Las Vegas Raiders have all the confidence they need in replacing that valuable position with a player already on the roster.

While many questioned the decision to trade Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson this offseason, fellow lineman Richie Incognito advocated for his replacement with fellow teammate Andre James.

For the last two years, James has not only been learning from the best center in the league; he's been getting reps during practice over the previous two years and has done a great job stepping in when Hudson wasn't available.

"First and foremost, Andre is a great dude, he's a great guy, he's a hard worker, he's humbled, he's hungry, he's got position flexibility. He played tackle in college and when he got to the league he played center," said Incognito.

James signed as an undrafted free agent back in May of 2019. After playing his collegiate career at UCLA, he played both left and right tackle alongside Raider teammate Kolton Miller.

"I go back to 2019 when Rod (Hudson) went down, and Andre had to come into the game in Houston, and we didn't miss a beat," added Incognito, "Andre stepped in next week in Detroit and he played at a high level."

James has built cohesiveness with his teammates during the offseason. He worked out with Derek Carr last offseason and spending quality time with Incognito and Miller in Cabo this offseason.

"He's a hard working kid, he's passionate. You know he's from humble beginnings, being an undrafted guy so I'm excited to see him go," said Incognito.

Shortly after trading away Hudson, James signed a two-year extension with the Raiders worth $8.6 million.

Incognito and the front office sees James as an establishing piece in the revamped offensive line.

