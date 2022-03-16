Skip to main content
Player(s)
Yannick Ngakoue, Chandler Jones, Rock Ya-Sin
Team(s)
Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders GM Ziegler Signing #1 DE Free Agent Jones, Trading Ngakoue

The most criticized man in the NFL from his own fan base was Las Vegas Raiders GM David Ziegler, who stood the league on end with some major moves today

HENDERSON, Nev.--Yesterday according to a vocal, but albeit a minority of Las Vegas Raiders fans Dave Ziegler was the worst GM in the National Football League.

As foolish as that sounded yesterday, the new Raiders executive is sitting pretty at the helm of the Silver and Black nation.

Ziegler turned heads around the NFL when word broke today that the Raiders were signing the number-one free agent defensive end/OLB Chandler Jones.

Injured in 2020, Jones rebounded with an amazing season or the Arizona Cardinals accumulating 10.5 sacks.  According to reports, the deal is worth, "Roughly $51M," and is for, "Three years."

In order to make room, Ziegler wasn't done.  He is also sending Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts, where he will rejoin former Raiders DC Gus Bradley.  In that trade, the Raiders not only get salary relief but additionally acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin.    Ya-Sin could be a real steal.  He is a shutdown corner that is very young and improving.  He fits the Patrick Graham system perfectly.

