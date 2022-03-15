Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXX: When do the Carr Rumors End?

In this episode, we discuss the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr rumors, Alec Ingold, Maxx Crosby, and so much more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the world. Their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week

· The Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

· Does this trade make the AFC West the best division in football?

· The Indianapolis Colts trade Carson Wentz to the Washing Commanders.

· Does that make sense for the Colts?

· Inside the Jeff Gladney not guilty decision.

· Was it wrong for the Minnesota Vikings to suspend him?

· What does the cutting of Alec Ingold tell us about the new direction of the Las Vegas Raiders under Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler?

· When will the Derek Carr rumors end for the Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller?

