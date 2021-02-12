Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Reflecting back on the Super Bowl

· Did Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians do a damn thing?

· How big was this game for Antonio Brown

· No doubt, Tom Brady is the GOAT

· Patrick Mahomes toughs it out with little around him

· Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles and their impact on the Super Bowl

· Rob Gronkowski and his future?

· Tyrann Mathieu and the fire of a GOAT.

· Looking ahead to an exciting 2021 offseason

