    • October 22, 2021
    Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode LVII

    Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
    Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

    In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

    On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

    • What teams are for real in the 2021 NFL?
    • How good are the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen?
    • Are the New England Patriots still alive, or are they out of it?
    • How bad are the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins?
    • Are the Baltimore Ravens as good as we thought?
    • Are the Cleveland Browns too bruised to be legit?
    • Are the Cincinnati Bengals for real?
    • The Pittsburgh Steelers, is their run over in the steel city?
    • Are the Tennessee Titans on the inside track for the playoffs?
    • Can anyone count the Kansas City Chiefs out of it?
    • How about the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders?
    • The Dallas Cowboys, are they the team to beat in the NFC?
    • Can the Green Bay Packers compete for the NFC title?
    • Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in the wildcard race?
    • Until they lose, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team to beat? Will they make the Super Bowl?
    • Are the Arizona Cardinals as good as advertised?
    • Was the Cardinals win on Sunday, for COVID reasons, the most impressive of any team in the NFL last week?
    • Does Matthew Stafford have the Los Angeles Rams on the way to the Super Bowl?
    • How amazing was the Las Vegas Raiders win?

