From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Thayer Munford

The Las Vegas Raiders raided the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 NFL Draft to upgrade their offensive line in Thayer Munford.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders knew that they had to upgrade their offensive line in 2022, so in the past NFL Draft they went to Columbus, Ohio to select Thayer Munford from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The hulking human is a tough-nosed lineman, who I first interviewed when he was in tenth grade.  I spoke to him exclusively from the Silver and Black locker room.

We reminisced about that first interview I did with him, his impressive training camp, and of course, looked ahead to the season opener.

You can watch the entire interview below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off today at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

