    December 25, 2021
    Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode LXIV

    Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
    Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

    In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

    On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

    · What to make of the Las Vegas Raiders after winning against the Cleveland Browns on the road.

    · At 7-7, what is the conventional wisdom about the Silver and Black with three games left?

    · The Kyler Murray to the NFL Pro Bowl over Matthew Stafford debate?

    · Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backpedaling over Antonio Brown?

    · Are you a buyer or seller on the Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield?

    · Why is there so much disdain for the Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins?

    · Is Mac Jones of the New England Patriots the best of the 2021 rookie class so far?

