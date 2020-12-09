NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· How significant was the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the New York Jets?

· How special is Derek Carr?

· The play of Darren Waller

· Inside the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to Washington

· Taking a look at the play of Alex Smith

· Jim Harbaugh: special NFL coach or damaged goods?

· Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

