From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Tre'von Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of superstars, but one member of the Silver and Black enters his sophomore campaign today is an emerging star:  Tre'von Moehrig

HENDERSON, Nev.-Tre'von Moehrig enters his sophomore season today on a roster loaded with talent.  Moehrig has the potential to go from a terrific rookie season to becoming a Pro Bowl player.

One of the most talented men on the roster, the TCU Horned Frog Moehrig is also one of the most personable and humble as well, endearing qualities for a fan base that loves their stars.

I spoke exclusively with him in the locker room, and you can see the entire interview below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off today at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

