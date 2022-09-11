From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Tre'von Moehrig

HENDERSON, Nev.-Tre'von Moehrig enters his sophomore season today on a roster loaded with talent. Moehrig has the potential to go from a terrific rookie season to becoming a Pro Bowl player.

One of the most talented men on the roster, the TCU Horned Frog Moehrig is also one of the most personable and humble as well, endearing qualities for a fan base that loves their stars.

I spoke exclusively with him in the locker room, and you can see the entire interview below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off today at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.



Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter