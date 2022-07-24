Tre'von Moehrig Talks Las Vegas Raiders at Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.--Perhaps no member of the Las Vegas Raiders exceeded expectations more in 2021 than rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig.

The young star was all over the field and played an inordinate number of reps for a veteran, let alone a rookie.

Moehrig spoke after practice about building on that rookie campaign and much more. You can watch the entire video below, or read the transcript:

S Tre’von Moehrig

Q: How do you feel the secondary has kind of picked up from OTAs in terms of continuing to learn a new system and hitting the ground running?

Moehrig: “Yeah, like you said, we’re just trying to string along the days just learning more and more each day. Just coming out there trying to get better on the small things, especially just communication, lining up and then just playing fast to the best of our ability. I’ll say we are just trying to do that every day and just let the results happen by themselves.”

Q: How much has Duron Harmon been able to help you kind of learn what they want to do here?

Moehrig: “Yeah, he’s been a great help. Ever since he got in the locker room, he's been a great locker room guy helping the vets and even the younger guys. So, that's my dog. I love playing with him and love learning from him, so he's been a great addition to the team.”

Q: How different do you feel this year compared to this time last year coming in as a rookie?

Moehrig: “I am approaching it the same really, just showing up and just doing my thing, helping them with the younger guys and with everybody. I’m still learning, so that's my approach to it.”

Q: From your perspective, is this subtle or a dramatic change from what you're used to?

Moehrig: “Not really. I think it's just concepts you know, just learning the concepts. And if we can do that, what we do to add a little more razzle dazzle or whatever you want to call it, we'll do. But at the end of the day, I think it's just the concepts of learning each defensive scheme. “

Q: What is it about Coach Graham that guys have really bought into him?

Moehrig: “Yeah, he's just been a great coach. One of my favorite things he says is, that we're all coworkers. So, that's kind of how we approach it. He's a fun guy, funny guy. But when it's time to get to work, it's time to get to work and so that's really what I love about Coach Graham.”

Q: How much confidence did your rookie season give you?

Moehrig: “I mean, for me, it's just the confidence in my preparation. If I can keep doing what I'm doing, for practice and learning, that comes with confidence. So, as long as I'm out there learning, doing everything right and practice getting coached then confidence will come.”

Q: What are some things that you think you can improve on heading into year two?

Moehrig: “To say that there's one thing, that'd be kind of silly. I think I can improve in every area, whether that'd be just in coverage, whatever. Just always wanting to improve.”

Q: How would you grade your rookie season? How would I read my rookie season?

Moehrig: “I mean, it was fun. I wouldn't grade it or compare it to anybody. I just look at it as it was a fun season. I made a lot of friends, new teammates, a lot of bonds and just learned a lot of football from being my first year as a rookie.”

Q: It seems like you and Johnathan Abram have gotten pretty close over the years. What kind of led to you all hitting it off so quickly?

Moehrig: “He’s always open to me, whether it's good or bad. He's always an open communicator, always looking to help everybody and so I love that from him. So, we've connected over the past year doing stuff outside of work just having a good time with each other. You saw the little rock paper scissors we did the other day, so just having a good time going out there playing football.”

Q: How is it going in seven-on-seven with Davante Adams out there to make it a little more competitive?

Moehrig: “Oh, yeah. It's always competitive. When you're going against good on good, it's always competitive. It's a fun time to see you know what it's really like being able to go out there when the bullets start flying. To have good-on-good and going against guys like that it's a fun time.”

Q: What have you seen out of guys like Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin?

Moehrig: “Just the will to want to get better really. They’re showing up every day with an open mind just willing to learn. Showing up, lifting weights, coming to meetings. All the little things that we talk about and then once they get on the field, it's time to do their thing.”

How is Denzel Peryman’s leadership kind of infectious? How does it go throughout the rest of the day? Moehrig: “He's a great leader. You see it on social media just how he acts and how he presents himself He has that that leadership quality about him, but overall, I think he's just a great locker room guy. I've said it before, that's the most important thing when we talk about building camaraderie. So , if we do that when we get on the field, then we know we can trust each other doing our jobs.”

