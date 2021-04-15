Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXIV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Who is the real number one prospect in the NFL Draft?

· How talented are the quarterbacks? Trevor Lawrence? Trey Lance? Mac Jones? Justin Fields? Zach Wilson?

· Are Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, and Penei Sewell the top-two prospects in this draft?

· Is Kyle Pitts the best true pass-catcher since Calvin Johnson?

· How long will Bill Belichick stay with the New England Patriots as head coach?

· Is Bill Belichick the new Marv Levy?

· What will be the key ingredient that will send Bill Belichick to his sailboat and retirement?

· Why do the Patriots struggle as of late in the NFL?

· Best Las Vegas Raiders free agent signing?

· How big was signing Yannick Ngakoue?

· Adding Karl Joseph and Solomon Thomas?

· The impact of the loss of Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson?

· Re-signing Richie Incognito was how big?

