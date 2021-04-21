NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL
Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Jim Mora, Jr. compared New England Patriots Julian Edelman to the Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow.

· Players opting out of NFL Optional Team Activities (OTAs)

· NFLPA discussion about the significant drop in injuries with the loss of OTAs.

· The San Francisco 49ers attended North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance’s pro day.

· Is Mac Jones still the leader for the number three pick?

· Is Justin Fields now in play for the 49ers?

· Does San Francisco still looking at quarterbacks mean there is uncertainty or is it an exercise in due diligence?

