Las Vegas Raiders Add Yannick Ngakoue in NFL Free Agency

Christmas came early for the Las Vegas Raiders as they addressed their biggest weakness with the best available player at that position in Yannick Ngakoue.

Yannick Ngakoue had eight sacks in 15 games last season while playing for multiple teams. He is a pass-rushing force that doesn't go after the quarterback; he attacks him.

Sports Illustrated's NFLDraftBible.com did a complete analysis of Ngakoue's game and in part said, "Ngakoue has been a force since entering the league and will finally get his big payday this offseason. Ngakoue is an excellent pass rusher who uses elite leverage to take advantage of offensive tackles. He moves well laterally and uses solid hands to disengage and attack against offensive linemen and get to the quarterback."

No one is a perfect player, and that includes Ngakoue. His scouting report notices his weakness that "Ngakoue could stand to improve as an edge setter in the run game. He is slow to set the edge and allows outside runs often due to his adequate key and diagnosis ability."

The Raiders are not a team that is only one player away from being legitimate contenders. They still need to make multiple free agency signings and, of course, attack the NFL Draft.

If their first signing of the NFL free agency period is any indication, things are looking up for the Silver and Black.

Todd Karpovich at Sports Illustrated's Raven County had this analysis before free agency officially kicked off:

The Ravens acquired Ngakoue from the Vikings at the trade deadline. Ngakoue finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks, and two quarterback hits. If he doesn't get the franchise tag, he'll be one of the top free-agent pass rushers on the open market.

Many thought that the Baltimore Ravens would use the franchise tag on Ngakoue, but with the salary cap drop, the money was not there for the Ravens to make that choice. That opened the door for the Raiders.

Reportedly, the deal is for two years and $26 million. That is an excellent deal for both parties. Should Ngakoue produces at a high level, he can score another monster free-agent deal in 2023, and if not, the Raiders can move on quickly.

