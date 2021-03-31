Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The NFL offseason carousel spins on.

· The approaching NFL Draft.

· The NFL schedule changes and what do they mean to the fans, players, and owners.

· Are the NCAA and the NFL, and the NFLPA hypocrites?

· The San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins are making a trade. What does that mean for the NFL?

· What quarterback are the San Francisco 49ers going to pick?

· Trey Lance, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones? Who is the third-best quarterback?

· Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence are the clear number one and number two, but who is three?

· Does Tua Tagovailoa make the Dolphins the most interesting team in this draft?

