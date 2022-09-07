From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White

HENDERSON, Nev.-Shortly after hoisting the National Championship trophy with his Georgia Bulldog teammates, Zamir White was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Zeus" as he is commonly called by his nickname, has not disappointed since arriving in the desert. His bruising, downhill running style, which he showed off in Athens, has translated seamlessly to the desert of Las Vegas.

Not only is he a gifted artisan with the football in his hands, but he also is a punishing blocker, a terrific teammate, and more than adequate as a receiver.

Zeus spoke to me exclusively from the locker room, not only reflecting on the pre-season but looking forward to the regular season and of course, the perks that come with that.

You can watch that entire below:

