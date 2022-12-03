Skip to main content

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Zamir White

The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-7 but are on fire for the first time in 2022, and we spoke to running back Zamir White about this weekend and more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Moments ago, running back Zamir White talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend.

You can watch the interview below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Jakob Johnson-4
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
TREVON MOEHRIG 5
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19516047_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Davante Adams on Raiders' Momentum After OT Wins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19031972_168390101_lowres
News

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19517121_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Josh McDaniels on What Has Changed For the Raiders Since Week 1

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19517182_168390101_lowres
News

How to Watch Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
JOSH JACOBS 3
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Nate Hobbs Josh McDaniels
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DB Nate Hobbs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.