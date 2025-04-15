Raiders Potential QB Prospect Sends Strong Message Before Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Las Vegas Raiders will get their final draft board and bring in their final prospects into the building to get to know them better on and off the field. The Raiders are looking to have another good draft class with their new head coach, Pete Carroll, and general manager, John Spytek.
The Raiders now have freedom in the draft to select other positions and are not tied down to only selecting a quarterback in the early rounds.
That is because the Raiders have their quarterback position set for next season with veteran quarterback Geno Smith taking over under center for the Silver and Black.
But Carroll and Spytek are still looking at options at the quarterback position for the future of the team. Selecting a quarterback might not come early but it is a possibly for the Raiders later in the draft on day two or three.
One of their prospect is quarterback Will Howard out of Ohio State. Howard has a strong possibility of getting drafted by the Raiders because Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was Howard's offensive coordinator at Ohio State last season.
Howard is confident in his ability to come to the NFL and find success early on. Howard even sent a message for the teams that are not thinking or end up taking him.
"I feel like my whole career I've been overlooked," said Howard. "I didn't have an offer from Pitt, I didn't have an offer from Syracuse, I didn't have an offer from Boston College, Penn State, Duke, Carolina. None of those schools offered me. I was trying for years. And I went to Kanas State and said, 'I want to prove those people wrong. I hope Penn State looks back and says 'damn, we missed out on Will Howard."
"You know, when I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me," Howard continued. "Because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me I'm going to make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking me."
The Raiders have the advantage out of all the teams in knowing what they are getting from Howard if they draft him. Howard will come in and sit and learn from Smith if he is taken by the Raiders.
