Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson Speaks On Geno Smith
Once the new Las Vegas Raiders regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek got hired, they got straight to work on what they needed to do to set up the Silver and Black for success in 2025.
The first and most important thing that the regime has to do this offseason is to find a quarterback with experience, leadership, and one who will give them stability.
Carroll and Spytek came together and got their answer. It was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks and now have one good quarterback under center.
Carroll and Smith did do well together during their time in Seattle and the trust is there for both sides, and now Smith will have to go out there and prove he can get wins for this Raiders franchise that has been searching for them.
Smith brings a lot to like to Las Vegas. The Raiders are now set up well for the 2025 season. And if Smith plays well, he can be the starter longer than many thought he would. Smith to the Raiders just seems like the right fit for both sides and they have had success on some occasions in bringing in a veteran quarterback. We will see if Smith is the latest one next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter spoke with Raiders quarterbacks coach Greg Olson on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Obviously, having the chance to work with him in Seattle. I got familiar with him. I think that he is extremely competitive, intelligent, he is accurate, and he has a lot of intangibles that you like about him," said Raiders quarterbacks coach Greg Olson. "Hard worker, great practice player. You know you cannot say enough great things about him in terms of the intangibles that he possesses. On top of that, great story."
"When you look at what he went through in his career and the years he had in Seattle, very few players get to have that second opportunity, and he made the most of it. In my year with him, I could not ask for a better student than Geno was. Everything you would look for as a coach. And again, he gives us a top-tier quarterback at this time of junction in his career."
