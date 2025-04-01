2025 NFL Draft: Another RB the Rams Could Look to Add
While running back may not be the biggest area of need for the Los Angeles Rams, it definitely wouldn't hurt if they were to draft one in this year's loaded draft class. In the upcoming NFL draft, there will be quality running backs for the Rams to target in every round.
They only have eight picks in this year's draft, the majority of them stemming from the fourth round and beyond. I covered a running back they could target with one of those late-round picks in Donovan Edwards, who will most likely still be available.
However, let's say they wanted to use their earlier picks in the third round to draft a running back with an even higher upside than Edwards, that would be Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State University. Judkins is a fast-running back who will be picked up sooner or later by other teams, so if they want him, they must draft him quickly.
His draft overview written by Lance Zierlein states,
"Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression. His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic. He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane.
He’s efficient on runs outside the tackle box, but he has a tough time outracing pursuit to create explosive runs...Judkins might need to be paired with a slasher, but he has the ingredients needed to become a three-down RB1".
Judkins performed exceptionally at the NFL combine: he did 24 reps at the bench press drill and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, and his vertical and broad jump were impressive for his size. He's a prospect the Rams would draft and have him develop before making the jump to being a starter.
The Rams make this selection with the idea in mind that after this season, they will not extend the contract of Kyren Williams and see how it goes with Blake Corum being the full-time starter. It may be a bad idea to draft a player who doesn't contribute toward their Super Bowl window now, but Judkins is worth it. He'll be a player for their future after Matthew Stafford's and Davante Adams' contract expires.
