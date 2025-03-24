3 Rams Who Could Lose Their Roles to Draft Picks
As one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of becoming a new powerhouse in the NFC.
General manager Les Snead and his staff have been able to identify and select key role players in the draft who have gone on to have significant places on the roster as potential cornerstones.
Yet, as the team continues to load up on talent, some of these younger players and veterans may soon find themselves with a much less significant role with a new draft class coming in next month.
This is a consistent aspect of roster construction and it gives teams an understanding of who to keep on their roster, what potential assets they could get for key players, and who can continue to provide depth.
With that in mind, let's look at three Rams that could lose their role on the roster with a 2025 draft selection.
Tutu Atwell, Wide Receiver
Atwell re-signed with the Rams this offseason on a one-year, $10 million contract and is currently slated as the starting slot receiver. However, his job is far from secure and a talented rookie could give him a run for his spot not just as a starter but on the roster.
Puke Nacua and Davante Adams make up a solid No. 1 and No. 2 wide receiver tandem. An explosive playmaker with adequate size and separation ability underneath could give Los Angeles some thinking to do between Atwell and a rookie that fits the aforementioned skill set.
Blake Corum, Running Back
Corum was a talented runner out of Michigan who helped lead the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff Berth and National Championship. However, he did not see the field often last year for Los Angeles and will need to step up in 2025 to earn himself a more formidable role behind Kyren Williams.
However, in a deep running back class, the Rams could be intrigued with the current talent that is to be available in Day 2 of the draft or even with the No. 26 overall pick. If the team does draft a talented back, it could put Corum in a debacle with his future already in question in this scenario.
Tyler Higbee, Tight End
Higbee has been a key part of the Rams offense when healthy and has shown to be effective at select points. However, it is clear the offense could use an upgrade at the position with unknowns from Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.
This year's tight end class features several potential playmakers that could make in impact early in their careers. Guys like Colston Loveland and Mason Taylor could be potential targets in the first few rounds of the draft. If one of those players were to land in Los Angeles, Higbee's role on the roster and future on the team could come into question quickly.
