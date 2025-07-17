Insider Ranks Rodgers, Darnold Above Adams on Key List
Davante Adams and Sam Darnold figure to have a lot to say about who wins the NFC West in 2025. Peter Schrager had a lot to say about them on Wednesday.
The ESPN insider listed the Rams’ wide receiver and new Seattle quarterback as two of his top three offseason additions.
“No. 3, Davante Adams going to Los Angeles,” Schrager said Wednesday on Get Up, “where he'll play in that Sean McVay offense and will join Matthew Stafford. One of the highest football IQ wide receivers you will see, also one of the most productive. Davante Adams, is he an upgrade from Cooper Kupp, who has been so good, who was discarded by the Rams this offseason so that they could have Adams instead?”
Kupp wasn’t the only big-name player discarded this offseason. He signed with Seattle to catch passes from Darnold, who led Minnesota to a 14-3 regular-season record in 2024 before the Rams beat the Vikings in the wild-card round. Rather than sign Darnold to another contract, the Vikings allowed him to leave as an unrestricted free agent in favor of J.J. McCarthy.
“Number two, how about Sam Darnold to the Seahawks?” Schrager asked. “The Seahawks, looking at their team, just missed the playoffs and were right there. They say, ‘We're going to go from Geno Smith, we're going to go with Sam Darnold instead.’
“The Darnold addition was a bold one. The guy who had a great year last year, but has been up and down over the course of his career, going from Geno to Sam Darnold and spending a lot of money to do it.”
Seattle spent $100.5 million on Darnold, paying him $33.5 million annually over a three-year deal. That’s still less than the Rams are paying Stafford on his new contract (two years, $84 million), but it all creates great underlying storylines entering the season, especially after Darnold said he laid an egg in that 27-9 postseason loss to Los Angeles.
The Rams and Seahawks square off twice over the season’s final eight weeks, first in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16. The Week 16 rematch, which could decide the division if the 49ers falter again, comes during a brutal stretch for the Rams. Los Angeles has to travel to Seattle for a Thursday night game just four days after hosting Detroit in Week 15.
Schrager’s No. 4 most-impactful offseason addition was former Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, traded to Pittsburgh March 9 for draft picks. The Seahawks used ammo acquired for Metcalf to move up in the second round and take a prospect that figures to cause headaches for Stafford, Adams and Puka Nacua, safety Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina.
Schrager’s No. 1 offseason acquisition was the quarterback the Rams could’ve pursued had they not redone Stafford’s contract, Aaron Rodgers. Instead of throwing to his former Packers and Jets teammate, Rodgers will throw passes to Metcalf this year with the Steelers. No. 5 on Shrager’s list was tackle Laremy Tunsil, acquired by Washington in a trade with Houston.
