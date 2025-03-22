Why Davante Adams Can Help Puka Nacua in Los Angeles
As a draft and development team like the Los Angeles Rams, there comes plenty of risk and plenty of reward. The team's reward has been a bevy of young talents and cornerstone players who have opened up a championship contention window for the next few years.
On the other hand, the lack of quality veterans at key positions has led to slower starts due to rookies or second-year players needing instant growth and patience as they adjust to the speed of the game.
This offseason, a key position was able to replace its star slot receiver -- Cooper Kupp -- with a former All-Pro in Davante Adams. While the slot position is still a need, a perimeter weapon is no longer in question opposite of young superstar, Puka Nacua.
The Rams have lacked a high-end or quality playmaker at the X and or Z since Robert Woods and Van Jefferson's departures. This may not be the ultimate piece that was missing in the offense for the last two seasons but a playmaker such as Adams will help not only quarterback Matthew Stafford in the passing game but the young Nacua as well.
Nacua bursted onto the scene in his rookie season as a fifth-round selection, catching 105 passes for over 1,400 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries in his sophomore campaign limited him to just 11 games but he was still productive when healthy, averaging 90 yards per game. Since then, he has received more double teams, press-man defenders, and coverage shells that force Stafford to work with another target.
With Adams, despite being in his early 30s, Nacua will have more one-on-one chances as the former All-Pro will command plenty of attention as the X or Z. Between the two receivers, they are interchangeable this regard. Adams is a release package and route runner savant who will consistently create separation and there's been little indication he is slowing down even with a down year with the New York Jets.
The Rams offense has the potential to skyrocket this season. Adams may be getting older but he is still effective where it matters: before the catch and at the catch point. Nacua has already grown into a terrific playmaker, giving Los Angeles a nice 1-2 punch on the outside for at least the next two years.
