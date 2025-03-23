NFL Draft: Rams Vastly Improve Secondary in Mock
The Los Angeles Rams have made a lot of moves this offseason in free agency. The Rams addressed the needs they had and now that they have done that, they will look to add more talent during the NFL Draft next month.
The Rams' defense was a great unit to end the season. They carried the team in the second half of the year and were the main reason why they won their divisional and won a playoff game.
This season, the Ram defense looks to keep the momentum going from 2024 and turn into an elite defense next season.
The Rams were young in a lot of areas, but they had guys that came in and made an impact right away. The Rams will now look to get help on the defense side in the secondary in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams have a good resume over the last few years, getting and finding the right type of talent that is ready to play and fits their scheme.
In a recent mock draft they have the Rams addressing their defensive back need by taking safety Andrew Mukuba out of the University of Texas with their second 3rd-Round pick.
"Four-year starter who plays the game with the instincts and awareness of a player who has seen a lot of football. Mukuba has the athleticism to play in the slot but is best when he’s able to read the field as a “robber” and use his instincts, burst and ball skills to make plays," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He moves efficiently in coverage, but that efficiency can get away from him in run support, where he races in too hot and misses tackles. Mukuba possesses the character, physicality and playmaking instincts that will draw NFL teams to him as a future starter."
The Rams would fill one need by picking up Mukuba in the draft. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula would take Mukuba and develop him as a starter down the road, but can also do it if they need him right away. Mukuba can be the next hidden talent the Rams find in the draft, just like Les Snead and his staff have done for years.
