Suffocating defense emerges as identity of L.A. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Put some respect on their name.

That’s what Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd said after his defense shut down the Russell Wilson-led Seattle Seahawks, holding the top scoring team in the league to just 16 points in his team’s seven-point victory.

NFL observers saw the Rams allowing just 19 points a contest and surmised L.A. got fat playing against the offensively challenged NFC East. But Leonard believes Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks showed how dominant this defense has been all season, no matter who the opponent lining up in front them has been.

“We’re a good group, and we’re going to keep coming out every week and earning our respect,” Floyd said. “We’re going to keep working hard and taking it week by week.”

How dominant were the Rams?

They sacked Russell Wilson on his back six times, forcing the elusive quarterback into two interceptions and a fumble. They held Seattle to 333 total yards and just three points in the second half, extending L.A. defense’s season streak of holding opponents to just over three points a contest in the second half of games this season.

“The second half play -- I can’t say enough about our coaches’ adjustments,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “They were outstanding from the jump. But really, just to be able to make some of those adjustments. You see some of the looks that we get protection-wise where guys are unblocked, unabated right to Russell Wilson, and we’re still being able to play with some good numbers in the back end.

“I’m just so impressed and so pleased with them, but now we’ve got to keep it going. And we’ve got a great opponent in the Buccaneers on Monday night.”

Asked if the defense is becoming the identity of a team known for its offense because of a creative mind like McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey acknowledged there’s a healthy competition between both sides of the ball.

“We try and pride ourselves on the defensive end of being a defensive team,” said Ramsey, who held D.K. Metcalf to just two catches for 28 receiving yards. “That’s what we’d always like to be. Defense wins championships, y’all know the old saying.

“But we couldn’t do what we did without the offense keeping us off the field a lot of time, having good drives. And I’m sure if you ask someone on offense, they’re going to say they run the team. So it’s that type of competitiveness that we have even with each other to be the best.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff knew during training camp going head up against the first-team defense each day that they would be a force to be reckoned with come the regular season.

“I think I had a pretty good feel of what they were capable of, absolutely,” Goff said. “And you’re seeing it now pretty much weekly. They’ve done a great job. You can’t understate everything they’ve done. And it’s exciting as a quarterback to be able to be so reliant on them. You don’t want to be. You want to win that game by four touchdowns, but we don’t have to score on every drive. We’re able to rely on the defense a little bit.”

And for the Rams, it hasn’t just been frontline players like Ramsey and Aaron Donald. Other role players like Floyd, who finished with two sacks against the Seahawks – and cornerback Darious Williams are playing key roles on the defense.

Because teams are staying away from Ramsey, Williams was targeted often by Wilson and had two interceptions against the Seahawks, giving him a team-high four on the year.

“He balled,” Ramsey said about Williams. “I think it’s time to start talking about D-Will in this league as a household name, as a guy that can potentially be an All-Pro. As a guy who should be a Pro Bowler. He’s that type of guy.”