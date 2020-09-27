Rams battle back on the road, but fall late to Bills

In a battle of unbeatens, the Buffalo Bills led by a commanding 25 points in the second half, but allowed the Los Angeles Rams to battle back.

However, the Bills scored the winning touchdown with 15 seconds left for a 35-32 victory at Bills Stadium on Sunday, handing Sean McVay’s team its first loss of the season.

Down 28-3 early in the third quarter, the Rams scored 29 straight points to take a 32-29 lead with just under four minutes left.

Buffalo’s offense engineered a 11-play, 75-yard drive with Josh Allen hitting tight end Tyler Kroft for a 3-yard score with 15 seconds left.

The touchdown was set up by a questionable defensive pass interference call on Rams cornerback Darious Williams on fourth down. Josh Allen's pass fell incomplete and would have ended the game had it not been called.

The Rams struggled to corral the big, athletic Allen early and he finished 24-for-33 for 311 yards with four passing touchdowns and an interception. Allen also ran for a score.

Jared Goff went 23-for-32 passing for 321 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Goff’s favorite target was Cooper Kupp, who finished with nine receptions for 107 yards and a score.

With the loss, the Rams dropped to 2-1 on the year, while the Bills improved to 3-0.

Key play: On fourth-and-9 from their own 13-yard line, the Rams appeared to have the game won when Allen’s pass to receiver Gabriel Davis sailed over his head. However, Williams was called for pass interference on the play as he contacted Davis before he came out of his break. Allen delivered a strike to Kroft on the next play for the deciding score.

Top player: Darrell Henderson Jr. had another solid game, finishing with 114 yards on 20 carries and a score—the first time the Memphis product rushed for 100 yards in his NFL career.

What I liked: Down 28-3 on the road, the Rams kept playing. Safety John Johnson basically took the ball away from Kroft for an interception after Jared Goff cut Buffalo’s lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter. The Rams capitalized on a Robert Woods’ 25-yard reception for a score, cutting Buffalo’s lead to 28-17 with a couple minutes left in the third quarter. Rams all-everything defensive tackle Aaron Donald took over in the final quarter, finishing with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

What I didn’t like: The Rams struggled defensively in the red zone, allowing Buffalo touchdowns on four straight possessions. Rookie Samuel Sloman missed another kick, a tough one from 53 yards out.

Injury report: Rookie safety Jordan Fuller suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and did not return.

Up next: The Rams head home after back-to-back road games, hosting the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time