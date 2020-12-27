Five keys for Rams vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams did not get any help from the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) on Saturday as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

So, in order to clinch a postseason berth the Rams need to defeat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this afternoon, or they can sneak in if the Chicago Bears (7-7) lose to the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s looking like it will be a bit chilly this afternoon in Seattle, with temperatures at 46 degrees and a slight chance of rain – so good football weather.

I predicted a 24-20 loss for the Rams today.

You can check out a statistical breakdown of this afternoon’s matchup here.

Here are five keys for the Rams as they try to rebound from an embarrassing, 23-20 loss to the previously winless New York Jets last week.

Stop the run: With Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Rashard Penny all healthy, the Seahawks have gotten back to their identity of running the football and creating balance on offense. And while the Rams have been pretty stout against the run (L.A. allows just 94.2 yards per game), they are missing inside linebacker Micah Kiser. But Troy Reeder has been serviceable as his replacement.

Keep Russell Wilson from wrecking game: The Rams did a masterful job of keeping Wilson in the pocket and getting consistent pressure on him in the earlier matchup. The Rams sacked Wilson six times, forcing him to turn it over three times. Leonard Floyd has three of those sacks. L.A.’s defensive front needs a similar effort on Sunday, but it will be tougher to do on the road, even though the 12th man will not be present.

Special play from special teams: Last week the Rams had a punt blocked, but Nsimba Webster almost returned a punt for a touchdown that would have won the game. L.A.’s special teams has been inconsistent this season, and they face one of the best special teams groups in the league in the Seahawks. The Rams have to figure out how to gain an advantage in the all-important third phase of the game.

Will the real Jared Goff please stand up? Jared Goff has been up and down this season, with 16 turnovers on the year. The Rams have had at least one giveaway in every game this season. However, Goff has had games where he’s played good football, most notably against Tampa Bay, Arizona and the Washington Football Team. The Rams need that Goff to show up today.

Bring energy: The Rams came out flat against the Jets last week and had to play from behind the entire game. They can’t do that again on the road in Seattle or Wilson and the Seahawks will bury them. With a playoff spot on the line, the Rams need to bring juice from the opening kickoff.