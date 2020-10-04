Five keys for Rams vs. Giants

Good morning. With the Los Angeles Rams returning to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, here are five keys to the game as they host the New York Giants, looking to push their record to 3-1

I predicted the Rams over the Giants, 30-18. You check out the reasons for my pick here.

Get after Daniel Jones: New York’s signal caller already has been sacked nine times through three games. With Aaron Donald leading the charge, look for the Rams to heat up the pass rush facing a young Giants’ offensive line.

Pound the rock: The Rams ran it a league-high 111 times through three games, averaging 170 yards per contest. Second-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr. is coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance in the NFL. And with rookie Cam Akers (ribs) out a second straight week, expect the Rams to lean on the Memphis product and the running game again on Sunday.

Take the ball away: The Giants have struggled to take care of the football, with seven turnovers through three games (tied for second-worst in the NFL). Stealing a couple possessions away from the Giants could help the Rams take control of the game early on.

Play from ahead: The Rams are 2-0 this season when they score first, so grabbing an early lead should help in establishing a tempo and rhythm for how the game will be played.

Find the TEs: The Giants allowed four receptions for 49 yards to San Francisco backup tight end Ross Dwelley last week, so Sunday could be an opportunity for Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett to get going in the offense. Higbee had two receptions for 40 yards against the Bills last week, while Everett totaled two catches for 34 yards.