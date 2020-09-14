SI.com
RamDigest
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on PI call: “It was clear as day.”

Eric D. Williams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey said the call was a no-brainer.

With 31 seconds left and his team clinging to a 20-17 lead, Ramsey got beat deep by Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup for a 43-yard pass delivered by Dak Prescott on third-and-10 from the Dallas 34-yard line.

The play would have easily put the Cowboys into field goal position to tie the game. However, Gallup was called for offensive pass interference on the play, appearing to extend his arm to create separation from Ramsey.

“It was clear as day,” Ramsey said. “If they wouldn’t have called that, I would have been highly upset.”

NFL referee Tony Corrente agreed with Ramsey’s assessment.

“I can tell you it was clear and obvious on the field, of a hand into the opposing player,” Corrente told pool reporter Clarence Hill from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “A full arm extension that created separation. In all situations that would be called. We’re not going to allow that at any time of the game.”

Corrente went on to say that two officials from two different angles had a very good look at the play and did not hesitate to make the call, so it was clear and obvious.

The play was called back and the Cowboys received a 10-yard penalty on the play, pushing them back to their 24-yard line. The Rams forced the Cowboys to turn the ball over on downs and ran out the clock on offense.

Of course, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had a different perspective on the game-changing play.

“Just watching it live it looked like two guys hand fighting,” McCarthy said. “I thought it was well executed. I was surprised there was a call there either way.

“I’m obviously very disappointed in the call, particularly during that point in the game. I thought they let both teams play tonight, and you just don’t usually see that particularly in a critical point in the game.”

Fresh off signing his five-year, $105 million contract extension, Ramsey made his 60th career start, He finished with six tackles and a pass breakup on the evening, as he spent time chasing down speedy Dallas receivers Amari Cooper and Gallup most of the evening.

“I feel like we persevered through a lot of obstacles throughout this whole year and came out with a win to start the season off 1-0 which is what matters, the win,” Ramsey said.

