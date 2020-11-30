SI.com
RamDigest
Rams give it away: Robbie Gould drills game-winning FG for Niners

Eric D. Williams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Awful. Inept. Embarrassing.

All three would be apt descriptions for how the Los Angeles Rams played on offense for most of the game. Quarterback Jared Goff turned it over three times, including an interception by defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw returned 27 yards for a score in his team’s 23-20 loss to the short-handed San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but roared back to take a 20-17 lead behind the play of their defense.

However, the Niners tied the game at 20-all on a Robbie Gould 44-yard field goal with 5:34 left. After forcing the Rams to punt, the Niners got the ball back on their own 20-yard line with just over two minutes left.

San Francisco proceeded to march the ball down the field for 56 yards on 11 plays, including a fourth-down conversion on a 2-yard run by fullback Kyle Juszcyk, setting up a 42-yard field goal by Gould for the win.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is Sean McVay’s kryptonite. The loss was L.A.’s fourth straight to San Francisco, and eighth in the last 11 games. The Rams fell to 7-4 on the season, dropping out of the top spot of the NFC West, while San Francisco improved to 5-6 on the year.

It was also L.A.'s first loss at SoFi Stadium.

Key play: The interception by Kinlaw early in the second half changed the complexion of the game. The Rams trailed just 7-3 at the time and had the ball to open the second half. However, Goff was under pressure and instead of taking the sack, tried to force the ball to Cooper Kupp, with Kinlaw stepping in front of it and rumbling 27 yards for a score.

Top players: After going two games without a tackle, Aaron Donald finished with five combined tackles, a forced fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Troy Hill and a sack. Hill finished with eight combined tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a score. Playing for injured inside linebacker Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder led the Rams with 15 combined tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

What I liked: Rookie safety Jordan Fuller corralled his third interception of the year off a tipped pass by Donald. … Rookie Cam Akers broke loose for a 61yard run -- the longest run for the Rams since Week 8 of the 2015 season, a 71-yard jaunt by Todd Gurley against the Niners in 2015. Akers also scored his second career touchdown on a 1-yard plunge. … Matt Gay continued to solidify his role as the Rams’ kicker moving forward, making field goals from 48 and 41 yards, along with sending all kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks.

What I didn’t like: The Rams continue to struggle with taking care of the football. Goff has 13 turnovers on the year, nine interceptions and seven fumbles, four of which he’s lost. Malcolm Brown also fumbled after a catch over the middle on L.A.’s opening drive. The Rams have 10 turnovers in the last four games. … Brown’s fumble was just the third of his career with the Rams and his first since 2017. Brown had not fumbled in 40 consecutive games. … The Rams once again tackled poorly on defense, making receiver Deebo Samuel appear like Earl Campbell. Samuel finished with 11 catches for 134 receiving yards, with much of that coming after contact.

Up next: The Rams hit the road next week to face the Arizona Cardinals for the first time this season on Sunday at 1:05 pacific time. 

