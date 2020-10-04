Good morning. We start this Sunday with the rash of COVID-19 positive tests in the NFL this week that threaten to keep the league from finishing the 2020 season.

1. It was inevitable that the NFL would eventually have an outbreak of positive tests this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That finally happened this week, with eight players and eight staff members from the Tennessee Titans testing positive for COVID-19, resulting in the postponement of their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game has been rescheduled to Week 7 on October 25. The Steelers were scheduled to play a road game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 but will now play that game in Week 8.

“I wasn’t concerned,” said Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, when asked about how he felt about the outbreak and postponed game. “There’s a lot going on right now and that was expected, kind of. I kind of figured it would happen later in the season, just because of what’s going on with the virus, but I’m not surprised. It is what it is.”

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, leading to the postponement of his team’s Sunday matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday or Tuesday.

And Sunday morning, Pro Football Talk reported New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton initially tested positive. However, Burton’s re-test came back negative, so it appears the Saints game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday will not be affected.

After having some cautious optimism at the start of the regular season about completing a league schedule, the NFL is at a crossroads as to how they deal with COVID-19 protocols. The sent out a memo to NFL teams this week outlining more stringent COVID-19 protocols for teams that experience an outbreak, along with reminding teams of the protocols already in place that they should be following.

The league also fined the Las Vegas Raiders for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following the team’s game against New Orleans on Oct. 21.

The Rams had the first player in the league test positive in center Brian Allen back in April. Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Davis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht also spent time on the COVID-19/reserve list during training camp, so the Rams have been affected.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was one of four coaches fined by NFL during the season opener for not consistently wearing his mask during the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While the league has decided not to create a bubble, which has been effectively used by the NBA to limit the spread of the virus and allow that league to complete its season, the NFL has to be more proactive in limiting the spread of COVID-19, which includes collaboration between the NFL and the players’ union.



Daily testing and contact tracing can only do so much. As the NFL (and Major League Baseball) found out, it’s very tough to limit player and employee contact with people who could potentially have COVID-19 without a bubble.



How the NFL responds at this critical juncture could determine if the league makes it through a full season, but McVay seems optimistic.

“I’ve just been really impressed with the protocols and the guys willingness to follow everything to give us a chance to play football,” McVay said. “It’s been about as normal as you could hope with the exception – we kind of get used to doing stuff like this and wearing the masks.



“Even though there’s nothing quite like being able to communicate with people in person, have the fans at the games, but can't imagine not playing football right now. So, I am grateful for that and hopefully we continue on this trajectory and the things get resolved quickly that's gone on in some of those other places.”

2. The Rams use of pre-snap motion to help create space for big plays has been detailed in the past. But Next Gen Sports provides some good info here on receiver Robert Woods and this year’s version of McVay’s offense.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Rams average a league-high 9.1 yards per pass on motion plays this season. Woods leads the NFL in shift/motion snaps since 2017 with 531. Woods also have 825 scrimmage yards (584 receiving, 241 rushing) on shift/motion plays, the most by any player since 2017, when McVay took over as the Rams head coach.

It’s another example of why McVay was so aggressive in getting Woods locked up to a long-term deal – the USC product is a valuable piece to the success of L.A.’s offense because of his versatility.

3. McVay was blunt when asked this week if he knew that his team did not punt in a late-game loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

“Yes, I was aware of that, given the fact that if we have to punt, usually I’m pissed,” joked McVay.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has punted a league-low five times this season, a reflection of how well L.A.’s offense has produced so far this season.

However, McVay lamented that he did not use Hekker early in the game against the Bills, choosing to have rookie Samuel Sloman kick a 53-yard field goal that missed wide left.

“I probably should have used the best punter in the world to our advantage and had him pin them deep in their territory, instead of giving them a short field,” McVay said.

4. They said it: “Hopefully they ain’t got to worry about me. They just block one-on-one and see what happens. My mindset is to go out there and do my job and take advantage of the opportunities that I get.” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald again pleading for more one-on-one. Not happening.

5. Did you know: Sunday’s game marks left tackle Andew Whitworth’s 215 career start. He currently ranks seventh among active players in games started behind Tom Brady (286), Drew Brees (277), Larry Fitzgerald (251), Jason Witten (248), Philip Rivers (227) and Ben Roethlisberger (219).