After racing out to an 18-point lead, the Los Angeles Rams had to hang on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, winning 37-19.

With the victory, Rams head coach Sean McVay improved his record to 2-0 this season and 4-0 in season openers. McVay also pushed his record to a league-best 27-0 when his team’s lead at the half. The Rams ran out to a 21-16 halftime lead over the Eagles (0-2).

Key play: The Rams held a comfortable, 21-9 lead with just over a minute left in the half, when receiver Cooper Kupp fumbled a punt return, which Eagles safety K’Von Wallace recovered at the L.A. 11-yard line. Two plays later, Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders scored from five yards out, cutting L.A.’s lead to 21-16 just before the half. Despite the miscue, the Rams managed to hold off the Eagles in the second half.

Top player: We’ll go with two. Jared Goff sizzled, finishing 20-of-27 for 267 passing yards, three touchdown passes and no touchdowns. Goff was sacked once and posted a 142.1 passer rating. Tight end Tyler Higbee was the on the receiving end of all three scores, finishing with five catches for 54 yards.

What I liked: Darrell Henderson played with energy, totaling 121 yards from scrimmage and a score. As a team, the Rams ran for 181 rushing yards. … McVay kept Philadelphia defense off balance with his play-calling. Rams did not come out flat on the road playing in front of no fans. … Inside linebacker Micah Kiser led the Rams in tackles with 16. ... Cornerback Darious Williams had a nice interception of Carson Wentz the end zone early in the second half that changed the momentum of the game.

What I didn’t like: Kupp’s fumble, which changed the momentum of the game to Philadelphia’s favor. … Kiser played well, but had a costly helmet-to-helmet, personal foul penalty that set up Philadelphia’s first touchdown, a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Wentz. … The Rams once again struggled to defend the run, giving up 121 yards on the ground.

Injury report: Off to a promising start, Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a rib injury on his team’s opening drive of the game. The rookie out of Florida State earned his second straight start, rushing for 13 yards on three carries. However, on first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Akers ran left and went down hard. Akers was evaluated by trainers as he left the field. Left guard Joe Noteboom suffered a calf injury in the second half and did not return. David Edwards replaced him in the starting lineup.

Up next: The Rams have to travel to the East Coast for a second straight week to face the undefeated Buffalo Bills on the road. A playoff team last season, the Bills are led by athletic quarterback Josh Allen.