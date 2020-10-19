Swept by the San Francisco 49ers last season, the Los Angeles Rams were the favorites heading into this NFC West division contest.

But the Rams did not play like it. Instead, San Francisco, the defending NFC West champs, played like the more desperate team, running out to a 15-point lead and hanging on for a 24-16 victory on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

With the win, San Francisco crept back up to the .500 mark at 3-3, while the Rams fell to 4-2 overall, and 0-1 in the NFC West.

Key play: San Francisco took the opening drive and marched 76 yards on six plays, with the drive ending on a 6-yard flip pass to Deebo Samuel. The 49ers led from start to finish, controlling the tempo the entire game. Jimmy Garoppolo finished 23 of 33 for 268 passing yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end George Kittle was Garoppolo's favorite receiver, finishing with seven catches for 109 yards and a score.

Top player: In his first game back from a groin injury, inside linebacker Micah Kiser took over from left off before the injury, leading the Rams with 13 combined tackles, as San Francisco stuck with the run and short passing game.

What I liked: Bay Area native Nsimba Webster did a nice job returning punts, helping to give the Rams better field position. Darrell Henderson Jr. finished with 88 rushing yards on 14 carries.

What I didn’t like: Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but rookie kicker Samuel Sloman missed another kick, this one his third missed extra point this season, and second one blocked. Sloman has now missed three extra points and two field goals this season, and it might be time for the Rams to explore other opportunities. … The Rams inexcusably stopped playing football on the opening drive, allowing Samuel to continue to run when his knee did not hit the ground, with Samuel ending up with a 35-yard gain on a shuffle pass. Samuel then scored from six yards out on the same play going the opposite direction on a shuffle pass four plays later, diving into the end zone. Missed tackles were an issue all game for the Rams, as the Niners racked up 368 yards of total offense. … The Niners neutralized Aaron Donald by consistently double-teaming the Pittsburgh product and relying on Garoppolo to get the ball out quickly. After a four-sack performance a week ago against Washington, Donald finished with just two tackles and a quarterback hit.

Up next: The Rams host the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium next week.