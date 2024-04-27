Rams News: Los Angeles Picks DB With No. 99 Selection In Round 3 Of 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams' busy Day 2 of the ongoing 2024 NFL draft has wrapped up, as the team made its third and final pick late into the third round.
With the No. 99 pick in the compensatory phase of the round, LA has opted to select University of Miami safety Kamren Kinchens.
Since the 2022 season, Kitchens has recorded 11 interceptions, most in college football, and two pick-sixes, tied for the second-most such output in that department across the entire ACC.
Though a bit small at 6'0" and 205 pounds, Kinchens has proven himself to be a formidable defender nevertheless. Last year, he recorded 59 tackles for the Hurricanes (40 solo, 19 assisted), one sack, one forced reception, five interceptions, one touchdown, and five pass deflections.
The pick wraps up a busy draft day for the Rams. Los Angeles kicked off the day by trading up to secure the No. 39 pick and the draft rights to Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske. With its initial pick in the third round, LA drafted undersized Michigan Wolverines running back Braden Fisk at No. 83.
Next up for LA is Day 3 of the draft, which covers Rounds 4-7 and kicks off tomorrow at noon.
More Rams: Schedule, Broadcast Information For Today's Rounds 2-3 Of NFL Draft